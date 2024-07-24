Is Joe Biden in a hospice?

Rumours have been swirling with increasing ferocity since Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 US presidential race.

Furious theories surrounding the legitimacy of a signed letter announcing his withdrawal from the contest have continued to spread and, now, serious questions are being asked about the incumbent president’s health.

In the early hours of Tuesday (UK time), news organisation Global Press reported that a “verified source” had informed its team that the 81-year-old is “currently in hospice care and is unlikely to survive the night”.

It continued in a tweet: “Earlier today the White House abruptly cancelled all of President Biden’s Monday meetings, and had tentatively removed all meetings for the week.”

However, this deeply troubling suggestion has been countered by information released from the White House. And just hours afterGlobal Press made its shocking announcement, the news site deleted its entire Twitter/X account.

According to a report by the Associated Press, also published in the early hours of Tuesday, Biden has made clear his determination to get “as much done as he possibly can” in his final six months in America’s top job.

“I’m still going to be fully fully engaged,” a gravelly-voiced Biden, who is recovering from his third bout of Covid at his beach home in Delaware, allegedly promised staffers during a Monday call-in to his former campaign headquarters.

Biden is said to be keen to get back to work following six days of recuperation following a positive Covid test (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, over at the White House, aides are said to be preparing for his return on Tuesday after his doctor gave him the green light to get back to work.



Biden's physician, Dr Kevin O'Connor, confirmed that the 81-year-old had completed his tenth dose of the coronavirus medication Paxlovid on Monday morning and was continuing to perform his presidential duties.

“His symptoms have almost resolved completely. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal,” O'Connor wrote in a letter released to the public.

"His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.”

Biden is due to leave his Delaware home in the afternoon and arrive at the Executive Mansion by 2.30pm local time, according to his schedule, seen by the New York Post.



He was last seen in public late on Wednesday (17 July) after arriving at a US air base in Dover, Delaware, after testing positive for the virus while campaigning in Las Vegas earlier in the day.

And whilst it’s true that Biden cancelled a number of planned trips over the next two weeks following his big announcement on Sunday, he still has some key meetings lined up.

For example, the president is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House, a US official said on Monday.

The pair are expected to discuss routes towards a potential ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, as well as Iran and other topics.

It will be Biden's first meeting with a foreign leader since he stood back from reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor as the Democratic presidential nominee.

During a speech on Monday, Harris said of her esteemed colleague: “He is feeling much better and recovering fast, and he looks forward to getting back on the road.”

Indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.



