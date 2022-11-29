Jacob Rees-Mogg has given a withering assessment of Liz Truss's brief time in power and he didn't mince his words.

The former minister, like the majority of white men these days, has a podcast called the Moggcast, which is hosted by ConservativeHome. It was on this platform where we were treated to his take on Truss, who he served under as BEIS secretary while she was PM. He even campaigned for to be leader.

But it seems his days of sticking up for her are long gone as when asked what he reckoned Truss's premiership will be remembered for, he simply said: "Well, it will be remembered for being the shortest premiership in British history."

"One has to be realistic about what things will be remembered for," he added.

"In seven weeks, the only thing of note is the brevity of it".

Savage.

In case you don't remember the fever dream that was, allow us to get you back up to speed. After Boris Johnson resigned in the summer, Truss and other leadership candidates careered round the country asking for votes from Tory members, fuelled only by their egos and probably some petrol in their cars.

The cheese loving politician was elected over Rishi Sunak, but ended up only temping in the role, because she oversaw a series of catastrophic economic decisions which left the markets, the public and her own MPs unsure whether she was suited for the top job.

There was another navel-gazing leadership contest and Sunak became the PM. So far, he has not quite outlasted Truss but it is looking like he will.

So Rees-Mogg probably hit the nail on the head with his blunt discussion of Truss's time in power.

Still, we doubt she will be thrilled with her colleague's assessment.

