Gary Neville: Liz Truss 'tanked the pound lower than my reputation in Liverpool'

Gary Neville slammed Liz Truss' Conservative leadership as he joked that she's 'tanked the pound lower than my reputation at Liverpool'.

The former football headed to the annual Labour Party conference, where he joined Keir Starmer for an on-stage chat.

"This is a tired, failing government," he said. "They can’t see the wood for the trees. Liz Truss has only been in a couple of weeks and she’s tanked the pound lower than my reputation in Liverpool."

Some Conservative MPs have reportedly already filed letters of no confidence in Truss.

