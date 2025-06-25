JD Vance wants us all to know he's having a grand old time in office as Donald Trump's vice president - and it's gone down as well as you'd imagine.

From verbally attacking Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, appearing to be schooled on Christian teaching by Pope Francis (who died just a day after meeting him), his unwelcome visit to Greenland, and breaking a college trophy live on TV, Vance's first six months as VP have been interesting to say the least.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Vance made it clear how he's been enjoying his role as Trump's vice president since he was inaugurated in January earlier this year.

"I wonder if other VPs had as much excitement as I do," he wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

This post soon spurred a lot of reaction on X, formerly Twitter, from both Democrat and Republican politicians alike who criticised Vance's comment, particularly with the ongoing conflicts around the world causing uncertainty.

Democrat congresswoman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, responded, "Maybe that’s because you advised the President to illegally bomb Iran."













"You’re the first VP to deport a 4-year-old American battling cancer. But go on," said Democrat Congressman, Rep. Eric Swalwell.













The Lincoln Project quoted the post with an image from the January 6 Capitol insurrection, and wrote: "Well, one comes to mind JD."









"Ask Mike Pence about his last month," posted Republican Congressman, Rep. Thomas Massie.





"The cringiest Vice President in history," another added.









Elsewhere, JD Vance ridiculed for 'dumbest' argument about US attacking Iran, and JD Vance labelled 'cringe' for bad joke amid LA protests.

