'That's how far America has fallen': JD Vance slammed for making fat joke

US vice president JD Vance has been slammed for making a fat-shaming joke as people decry how far presidential standards have fallen under Donald Trump ’s administration.

The state of the US economy remains one of the most important issues facing Americans at the moment, with food and gas prices soaring due to Trump’s Iran war. As such, discussion around how it is affecting people have been swirling on social media.

Debate has even ignited amongst Republicans, as Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet posted about a student giving their take on the cost of a burrito, to which fellow Republican Marc Thiessen replied, “Cry me a river. The burritos in the college cafeteria are included in your meal plan”.

Bizarrely, Vance responded to Thiessen’s remark and turned it into a fat joke against him.

Vice president Vance wrote: “I'm surprised to hear Mark say this. If you've ever met him in person, it's quite obvious the man has never missed a burrito.”

It’s fair to say people were not impressed.

“The vice president of the United States should not be spending time on social media calling private citizens fat,” someone argued.

Another said: “JD Vance saw Trump supporters struggling with grocery prices and said, ‘Have we tried calling them fat?’”

Someone else wrote: “I will die on this hill: Presidents and Vice Presidents s**tposting online degrades the dignity & decorum of their office. We want to see them above the fray, running the govt. solving problems, and meeting with political leaders - not lazily s**tposting like your cousin Jed.”

“Nothing to see here. Just the vice-president of the US fat-shaming a prominent supporter of the president of the US who the president loves,” another critic wrote.

One person pointed out: “VP JD Vance is mocking someone's weight. That's how far America has fallen.”

Another said: “If you defend Trump's economy, the vice president himself might pop up to call you fat!”

“The VP of the United States ladies and gentlemen,” another commented.

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