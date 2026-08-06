A “delusional” Donald Trump has claimed that every poll that suggests people believe his handling of the economy has been poor is “fake”.

During a recent event at Red Rock Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, US president Trump addressed the crowd , tackling a whole manner of topics in his usual chaotic style.

At one point, he took aim at polls that monitor his approval rating on the economy, as a recent Economist/YouGov poll , conducted between 31 July and 3 August, suggested just 30 per cent approve of how he is managing it.

“I saw polls today on television that say, ‘Donalds [sic] Trump polls on the economy aren’t good’,” Trump said. “The economy’s the greatest economy we’ve ever had by far. The economy aren’t [sic] good. They’re fake polls, just like fake writers.”

But, among Americans, it appears his constant claims, which go against their lived experience, are wearing thin.

“DELUSIONAL,” one account wrote. “Hey Donald, we don’t need polls! We can see our grocery receipts and bank balances!!”

Another argued: “People don't measure the economy by press conferences, they measure it at the grocery store, the gas pump, and when rent is due.”

One person wrote: “I’ve been asking this question for so long but I’m going to ask it again.

“What is the point of a President who is unbound from objective reality? He can start and lose disastrous wars, wreck the economy, and still say to you with a straight face: ‘Things are better than ever!’”

Another wrote: “Interesting. Because millions of Americans aren’t checking polls to figure out how they’re doing.

“They’re checking their grocery receipts. Their rent. Their medical bills. Their bank accounts. Reality doesn’t need a pollster.”

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