Stephen King makes Donald Trump plea with 900 days left of presidency

Stephen King posted to mark 900 days remaining of Donald Trump’s presidency, calling for the US to start “repairing the damage he’s done”.

The longstanding Trump critic also called for the release of the Epstein Files and the blocking of the controversial White House ballroom being built.

Stephen King is one of Donald Trump’s most high-profile critics. He previously hit out at the president’s crypto earnings, as well as posting creepy AI-generated images of Trump as a taco, in reference to the president getting the nickname 'Taco Trump', to constantly posting jibes at the president.

Now, he’s posted a message looking ahead to the end of Trump’s time as president.

He wrote: “900 hundred days left for the president with the big behind and empty head. Then we can start repairing the damage he’s done. Starting with NO BALLROOM and RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!”

King continues to be one of the biggest Trump critics on social media.

Earlier this summer, he slammed the president over the latest developments with the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, taking issue with the president’s claims that vandalism took place .

Taking to social media, King wrote: “Nobody is vandalizing the Reflecting Pool, and Trump knows it. This is a visible example of his corruption--a no-bid contract to some crony followed by sky-high cost overruns, and shoddy construction to boot. Classic Trump: I didn't f*** up, it was my enemies.”

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