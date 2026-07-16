JD Vance raises eyebrows with claim Joe Biden ate ice cream in 'suggestive' manner

JD Vance has left people aghast by his bizarre claim that Joe Biden ate ice cream in a “suggestive” way.

It’s fair to say that you never quite know what is going to come next out of the mouths of those in the Donald Trump administration, and that point was demonstrated perfectly by vice president Vance’s recent appearance on Joe Rogan ’s podcast.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience episode #2526 , topic turned to US president Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden – and took a weird turn.

“The thing I couldn’t get over Biden is just bad staff work, man. The way that he ate ice cream, I mean, it’s like, you know, we could bring some of this stuff up, but it’s like they would get him eating ice cream in the most ridiculous, suggestive way imaginable,” Vance said.

Rogan responded: “I’ve never even paid attention to that.”

Vance continued, “Oh my God, it’s just such bad optics”, then went on to discuss how he wouldn’t be brave enough to be photographed eating a corndog.

A clip of the bizarre admission has raised a few eyebrows.

“What,” one account wrote.

Someone else asked: “Who among as hasn’t seen a video of Joe Biden eating ice cream and immediately thought to themselves, damn, he looks sexy as hell.

“Seriously, WTF is wrong with Vance?”

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