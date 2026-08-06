Trump claims White House UFC event was a huge success - but there’s one issue

Donald Trump has claimed that the UFC’s Freedom 250 event at the White House was hugely successful – but his comments came just days after it was revealed that UFC owners lost $30m staging the event.

Parent company TKO Group Holdings revealed the loss earlier this week , despite the show becoming one of the most-watched mixed martial arts events ever.

The controversial event was held to mark 250 years of American independence. Trump attended the event, which was held in a specially built 4,300-seat arena at the White House.

Speaking in front of a crowd of supporters in Las Vegas on Wednesday (August 5), Trump said: "I want to thank... Dana White.”

Trump went on to say: "Dana had the most successful fight in history the other night at the White House... There were some of the greatest fights anyone has ever seen... every one of them was incredible.”





He added: "It was the thrill of the White House... I don't think it will ever be duplicated. It was the most successful fight, they say, ever... although Mike Tyson is here someplace, he had some pretty damn good ones."

The UFC Freedom 250 event had already faced criticism for being hosted on the south lawn of the White House before it took place, as well as having motorcyclists perform stunts over the South Lawn . It then sparked further condemnation when it actually took place, after one fighter made the “disgusting” and false claim that former first lady Michelle Obama is a man.

Trump has also been criticised for using the fights to promote his cryptocurrency . Live coverage of the event on Paramount+ revealed that fighters would be paid a $250,000 performance fee in USD1 – a cryptocurrency issued by the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial – and California governor Gavin Newsom was among those who called out Trump’s self-promotion through Freedom 250 .

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