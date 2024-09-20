Kamala Harris would shoot someone if they broke into her home

Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for the upcoming 2024 US election, said she would shoot somebody if they broke into her home.

The 59-year-old spoke with Oprah Winfrey at an event called Unite for America in Michigan on September 19.

During a recent debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump, Harris revealed she owned a gun and Winfrey brought this up during Unite for America which contained a star-studded audience including the likes of Julia Roberts, Chris Rock and Meryl Streep.

When asked about it, Harris said: "If somebody breaks into my house they’re getting shot. I probably should not have said that... My staff will deal with that later."

The video has sparked a bit of a war between Democrat and Republican supporters on X / Twitter.

The Trump War Room account Tweeted the video in an attempt to mock the Vice President.

But Neera Tanden, the director of the Domestic Policy Council, sarcastically said: "Dear Trump War Room. You really got her here. Please, please don't make an ad of this video of her and air it in the swing states, particularly rural and exurban areas. It would be really so terrible if you did that."

Matt McDermott, a Democratic pollster and strategist, had his say too, and added: "Arguably nothing has hurt Republicans more this election than constantly sharing videos of Kamala that make her more likeable and authentic."

The Trump War Room hit back though.

The account posted a follow-up Tweet which said: "Can Kamala describe the make and model of the gun she allegedly owns? And explain why she spent years advocating for door-to-door, mandatory gun confiscation?

"This is called pandering - and nobody is buying the bulls**t."

This happened on the same night Trump said Jewish people will be partly to blame if he does not win the 2024 US election.

