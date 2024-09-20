Donald Trump will blame Jewish people if he does not win the 2024 US election

The campaign trail for the 2024 US election is hotting up as the countdown continues to the day Americans hit the polls on November 5 to elect their President.

Donald Trump is the Republican candidate and is going up against Kamala Harris of the Democrats after current US President Joe Biden announced he would not run.

There have been huge flashpoints already, including two assassination attempts on Trump, the countless controversies involving the 78-year-old and his vice-presidential running mate JD Vance, and Harris raising eyebrows herself such as being accused of using a fake accent in certain speeches.

But in the latest twist in the run for the White House, Trump has said Jewish people will be partly to blame if he loses the election again.

Donald Trump has said American Jewish people will be partly to blame if he does not win the election / Evan Vucci, AP Photo

What did Donald Trump say about Jewish people?

Speaking at the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington on September 19, Trump said: "If I don't win this election - and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens because if 40 per cent, I mean, 60 per cent of the people are voting for the enemy - Israel, in my opinion, will cease to exist within two years."

Why did he say Jewish people will lose him the election?

Trump argued Israel would likely not exist within two years should Harris win the election and Jewish people would be partly to blame for that as they tend to vote for Democrats.

The Republican candidate was referencing a poll that showed Harris was polling at 60 per cent among American Jews and blasted winning less than 30 per cent of that vote in the 2016 election which he won.

Trump also made similar comments at a summit earlier the same evening.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

