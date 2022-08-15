Republican candidate says Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have 'big d*** energy'

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake seemingly wants people to be aware that she believes former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) have “BDE.”

On Sunday evening, DeSantis joined Lake in Phoenix to rally in support of her.

This is one of the numerous stops DeSantis was expected to make as part of the Turning Point USA-backed tour to rally voters on behalf of Trump-endorsed political candidates across the US.

Within a video, Lake can be heard calling DeSantis “gutsy” and that she thinks he’s “fantastic” before she says the following: “The guy has bigger — let me think about how I wanna word this. My staff always says whatever you do, do not say ‘balls,’ so I’m not going to say it.”

And Lake proceeded in that direction anyway as she praised DeSantis while using the slang.

“I’ll tell you what he’s got. I don’t know if you’ve heard of this, but he’s got BDE. Anybody know what that means? Ask your kids about it later.

“I call it ‘big DeSantis energy.’ Right? He’s got the same time of ‘BDE’ President Trump has,” she said in the video uploaded to her Twitter.

According to the Urban Dictionary, ‘BDE’ is an acronym for “big d*** energy.”

People took to social media to share their distaste for the BDE reference.

“Kari Lake wants you to talk to your kids about how Trump and DeSantis have BDE—Big D*** Energy. Good God. You can’t make this s*** up,” one person on Twitter wrote.

“Can we just not, please? Thanks,” another added.

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain also tweeted: “Just absolute trash vulgarity.”

Lake did apologise to the mothers viewing her speech for mentioning the term.

Still, she doesn’t seem that remorseful, given some of her Monday Morning tweets.

“Uh-oh! Twitter is on fire because I said President Trump & Gov @RonDeSantisFL both have ‘BDE.’

“I stand by what I said,” read one of her tweets.

Check out some of Lake’s other responses.









