Karoline Leavitt has spoken about Donald Trump’s decision to launch attacks on Iran, claiming it was based on the president having a “feeling based on fact” that Iran would imminently attack the United States and its allies.

In less than a week since the US launched strikes on Iran in collaboration with Israel, six US service members have lost their lives , along with hundreds of civilians in the Middle East.

White House Press Secretary Leavitt spoke in front of members of the media, saying: “The president was not going to be just another president on a very long list who sat back and stood by and passed the buck of this direct threat to the next administration.”

The Independent pressed her on the shifting explanations for the war offered by top administration officials since the weekend.

"The president had a feeling, again, based on fact, that Iran was going to strike the United States was going to strike our assets in the region, and he made a determination to launch Operation Epic Fury based on all of those reasons,” Leavitt added.

People on social media were quick to criticise the justification of having a “feeling” to launch strikes against another country.

One commentator wrote: "Can you imagine the Republican reaction if a woman president said she went to war because she had a 'feeling'."

Another wrote: "my newest excuse just dropped

'I had a feeling based on fact'."

"So vibes then?" another wrote.

