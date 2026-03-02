Donald Trump has been slammed for ignoring reporters’ questions on fallen American soldiers while commenting on new statues in the White House Rose Garden .

On Saturday (28 February), the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, which resulted in the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and initiated retaliatory strikes across the Middle East region.

Amid the conflict, three US service people are already confirmed dead, with Trump suggesting “there will likely be more” and claiming, “that’s the way it is”.

Arriving at the White House on Sunday, reporters directed questions to the president about Iran and his “objectives” after initiating the conflict.

Instead, Trump appeared to ignore every question about Iran and instead decided to comment on the White House’s Rose Garden and its new statues.

“Unbelievable statues,” Trump said. “You’ll see. Come and look at them.”

One member of the press could be heard responding: “Will you talk to us about Iran, Mr President?” Another asked, “What’s your message to the families of the service members who were killed?”

Trump walked away.

Trump’s refusal to answer any questions on Iran, and instead comment on some statues, has been slammed as “outrageous”.

“Seriously though. Can you f**king imagine losing your child and this f**k face wants to talk about garden gnomes.”

Another pointed out: “Remember, American soldiers died today. Statues were on his mind.”

“What a sad empty human,” another commented.





Someone else wrote: “Jesus f**king Christ. Americans are dead but, ‘did you see the statues in the Rose Garden?’"

One person argued: “This isn’t leadership — it’s denial. While American soldiers are dying and the country is facing a real war, Trump sidesteps the questions and obsesses about statues and gardens.

“That level of obliviousness to reality is not just tone-deaf, it’s dangerous, and it exposes a complete lack of empathy or seriousness about the consequences of his own decisions.”

