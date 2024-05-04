Lee Anderson mocked as he still predicts Reform UK ‘earthquake’

As the analysis of this year’s local, mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections in England and Wales continues, with results showing humiliating defeats for right-wing parties, Reform UK MP Lee Anderson is nonetheless insistent that his party is about to cause a “political earthquake”.

Previously known as the Brexit Party and founded by Nigel Farage (now its honorary president), Reform only managed to bag two council seats in total, in the Hampshire town of Havant.

They join the Conservatives in having a pretty rubbish result at the polls, with Rishi Sunak’s Tories suffering a devastating loss of more than 470 councillors - and more results still to be declared.

Commenting on the state of the parties on Friday, Reform UK’s leader Richard Tice claimed his party was one “on the up”.

“What’s rapidly becoming clear - you’re seeing it in some councils elsewhere in the north east - is that we’re becoming the real opposition, in the north, to the Labour Party, and I think that will continue in the Midlands and Wales,” he said.

The remarks came as Reform UK secured more votes than the Tories in the majority of the 24 council elections held in Sunderland, although that still doesn’t mean they won any seats in the area.

In fact, independents (228 councillors), the Green Party (181 councillors), the Residents’ Association (48 councillors) and George Galloway’s Workers Party of Britain (4 councillors) all won more seats than Reform UK, leading social media users to question why Tice’s party was getting far more airtime than these other parties:

And while Tice used the results in Sunderland to indicate his party was still a force to be reckoned with, Anderson shared the news from Havant to claim “a political earthquake is about to happen”.

Needless to say, this tweet from the Ashfield MP has been met with ridicule online, with one suggesting Reform UK is currently offering more of a “wet fart” than an earthquake:

Dream on, Lee.

