Looking at the newest intake of cabinet ministers under Liz Truss’s premiership, we’re sure many of you are dreaming of people a little more competent taking the reins and doing a much better job.

Boris Johnson’s successor announced a range of Tory MPs taking up the top roles on Tuesday evening, with former business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng becoming the chancellor of the Exchequer and Ms Truss’s campaign manager Thérèse Coffey swapping work and pensions for health and deputy prime minister.

Of course, with these new appointments came the release of the usual snazzy graphics on the official Twitter account for the UK prime minister, featuring a very formal headshot and their job title – or, in some cases, titles.

Looking at you, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, minister for equalities and minister for intergovernmental relations, Nadhim Zahawi.

Though arguably what is far more entertaining than despairing over the new government, is imagining which celebrities could take on a ministerial role instead.

And while it is yet to be seen as to whether Ms Truss will deliver, deliver, deliver, when it comes to the memes, Twitter sure as heck has:

Unfortunately, we are forced to contend with the real-life cabinet, which has already faced a series of hiccups less than 24 hours after it was unveiled.

The wife of sacked veterans minister Johnny Mercer, Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, launched a “bitter” attack on Ms Truss over her husband losing the cabinet job, in which she branded the new PM an “imbecile”.

Elsewhere, the Department for Work and Pensions’ press office welcomed Chloe Smith to the department, even though she was already working there as the minister for disabled people.

Oh, and Ms Truss’s government has also been accused of “erasing women” – you know, the group which the Tory MP focussed on repeatedly in hustings – after Nadhim Zahawi was made minister for equalities, which used to have the word ‘women’ in the title, as well.

OK, yep, we’ll definitely accept minister Blobby at this point.

