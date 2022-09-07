Liz Truss has been likened to a Muppet as part of a brutal putdown by the wife of former minister Johnny Mercer.

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer called the new prime minister an “imbecile” and also said that the cabinet system “stinks” and “treats people appallingly”.

She was posting after Truss removed Mercer from his post as veterans affairs minister.

Cornelius-Mercer uploaded a picture of Truss as Beaker from the Muppets and wrote: “He asked her ‘why would you do this, who is going to be better at this role than me, which of your mates gets the job, you promised a meritocracy?’

“PM – I can’t answer that Johnny.

“This system stinks & treats people appallingly. Best person I know sacked by an imbecile @trussliz.”

Cornelius-Mercer with MP husband Johnny Mercer Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Mercer also made the unexpected move of saying he was considering quitting as an MP and said: “I have to accept that I will never possess the qualities required for enduring success in politics as it stands and to be fair to my wonderful family I must consider my future.”

Mercer has served as MP for Plymouth Moor View since 2015. He was previously an army officer. He served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Defence People and Veterans from July 2019 until April 2021 before being dismissed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It comes as Truss began her cabinet reshuffle with a cull of supporters of her rival Rishi Sunak, sacking Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps and Steve Barclay. Raab had not expected to stay in government after he described Truss’s tax plans as an “electoral suicide note” during the leadership contest.