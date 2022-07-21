Yesterday, Penny Mordaunt was knocked out of the Tory leadership contest leaving Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to battle it out for the keys to Number 10.

Truss, if you can believe it, is the favourite to win, according to bookmakers. Betfair has put the foreign secretary odds-on at 4/6 to be the next Tory party leader to Sunak's 6/4.

Meanwhile, Paddy Power priced Truss at 8/15 to be the next leader, marginally ahead of Sunak, on 5/4 and William Hill had Truss at 4/7 and Sunak at 6/4.

We are, as ever, living in bonkers times and as the country prepares for the very real possibility of prime minister Truss, a number of her cringey moments have resurfaced on Twitter.

Like the time Andrew Neil skewered her over the Tories housing record in 2019:

And then there's the infamous "cheese" speech, made at the 2014 Tory party conference in which she also happily spoke about opening "pork markets". And the time she appeared to get lost while leaving a leadership bid speech, and the time.... alright you get the idea.

Here's some of her worst moments:





Members of the Tory party will now vote to decide who becomes the leader of the party and therefore the PM. We'll find out the results of that vote in early September.

Ah well, if Truss wins at least there will be some continuity after Boris Johnson the clown leaves office. After all, she's ready to hit the ground.

