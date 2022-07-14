Liz Truss just got lost trying to leave her own leadership launch

Liz Truss suffered a blunder trying to leave the lectern at her leadership launch when she realised she had no idea how to get out of the room.

She looked visibly confused as her eyes darted around for the exit, before going the wrong way and having to be led out arm-in-arm with a member of her team.

Unfortunately for her, all cameras were on, and they even caught those in the room with her having a cheeky snigger about it.

