It’s not a stretch to say that Liz Truss’s leadership bid hasn’t got off to the best of starts.

The current Foreign Secretary has enjoyed a chaotic time so far, after managing to get lost during her own press conference just seconds after announcing her intentions to run in the Conservative leadership race.

Now, she’s revealed a campaign slogan with a huge typo in it.

Truss posted a now-deleted tweet in which she assured her supporters that she would “hit the ground”.

Of course it was “hit the ground running” which was the intended post, and even though the tweet was taken down within moments the reactions came in thick and fast.

Actor Hugh Laurie wrote: “Hit the ground? Hit the ground with a team of advisers who can’t understand the meaning of the words they’ve written, or why the word ‘running’ (if you insist on adopting pathetic US tufspeak) is a blindingly stupid omission? F***.”

Comedian Jason Mansford also wrote: “We’ve already ‘hit the ground’ you vapid idiot! We’ve hit the ground over and over with you and your selfish and greedy friends! Did you mean ‘hit the ground running’? Good god! These people are in charge.”

Truss has overtaken rival Penny Mordaunt in the final round of MPs’ votes to make it to the last two contenders in the Tory leadership race. She’ll now face Rishi Sunak in a ballot of MPs to decide the next prime minister.

The winner will be announced on September 5, with Truss currently the strong favourite among the bookies to be the next prime minister.