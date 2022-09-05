Liz Truss may have won the support of some of her colleagues but it looks like her father won't be too happy about her becoming the new leader of the Tory party and subsequently the next prime minister.

Truss defeated her opponent Rishi Sunak by a closer margin than expected at the announcement of the Tory Leadership election. However, while the party would seem to be behind her, Truss's new politics aren't sitting too well with her father.

In July,The Express reports that the politician's father John Truss, emeritus professor of pure mathematics at the University of Leeds, is said to be “so appalled” by his daughter’s “conversion to extreme right-wing politics” it impacts their relationship, according to one colleague.

Another university source reportedly told the publication: “John is distraught at the policies his daughter is advocating in her bid to become PM.”

Truss has often said she grew up in a "left-wing household", attend marches with her parents and used to be a member of the Liberal Democrats, even advocating for the abolition of the monarchy.

Since then, it is fair to say her political views have changed somewhat, and now she is a low-tax neoliberal who is a big fan of Margaret Thatcher.

Sounds like Christmas as a family might be an awkward affair.

