In a savage little dig to the prime minister, someone appeared to rename a fracking site in Blackpool 'Liz Truss Career Memorial'.

The change was spotted on Twitter user @marybaphomet who praised the "absolute legend" who renamed the site, but now it looks like it has been taken down.

During the time it was online, the 'memorial' got numerous reviews mocking the PM.

One person joked that it was a restaurant, while another said there was "lots of space to practice u-turns in your car" in a nod to Truss's embarrassing tendency to change her mind on a number of issues including the 45p tax rate.

Meanwhile, the internet joker perhaps chose a fracking site to troll the PM because she wants to boost drilling for shale gas, despite protests from environmentalists, opposition parties and some Tory MPs.

Indeed, Truss’s first act in office was to lift the moratorium on shale gas drilling – blamed for causing earthquakes – despite a 2019 manifesto promise not to allow fracking unless it was scientifically proven to be safe.

Truss just keeps getting owned.

