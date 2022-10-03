It took Liz Truss just 24 hours to U-turn on the 45p tax-rate

Since the government made a hard U-turn on plans to cut the 45p tax rate, people are remembering when Liz Truss said she was firm on it going ahead...just 24 hours ago.

Yesterday (2 October), the prime minister appeared on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where she was directly asked about her stance on helping those wealthiest to create a 'trickle down' effect.

"Are you absolutely committed to abolishing the 45p tax rate for the wealthiest people in the country?", Laura asked.

"Yes", Truss responded.

Today, Truss announced these plans have been abolished.

