Liz Truss has been mercilessly mocked on Twitter after pronouncing the Irish word “Taoiseach” as “tea sock”.

Truss was speaking about overriding the Northern Ireland protocol when she made the blunder.

Irish PM Michael Martin said of the plans: “It represents a new low point because the natural expectation of democratic countries like ourselves, the UK and all across Europe is that we honour international agreements that we enter into.”

When asked about his comments, Truss failed to pronounce the word correctly – and left herself open to criticism on social media.

“I would strongly encourage the Irish tea sock to discuss this with the EU.”

It wasn’t long before people had picked up on the mispronunciation on Twitter, and very much run with it.



The Foreign Secretary announced legislation which would allow goods being imported to Northern Ireland from Britain to follow either UK or EU checks.

On Monday, the Government said the legal position on the Northern Ireland protocol is justified under international law because of the “genuinely exceptional circumstances”.

The EU has threatened to take legal action against the UK if the government continues with the plans to go against the Brexit withdrawal deal that Boris Johnson signed in 2020.

“Renegotiation of the protocol is unrealistic,” European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said. “No workable alternative solution has been found to this delicate, long-negotiated balance.

“Any renegotiations would simply bring further legal uncertainty for the people and businesses in Northern Ireland. For these reasons the European Union will not renegotiate the protocol.”