Liz Truss has been mercilessly mocked on Twitter after pronouncing the Irish word “Taoiseach” as “tea sock”.
Truss was speaking about overriding the Northern Ireland protocol when she made the blunder.
Irish PM Michael Martin said of the plans: “It represents a new low point because the natural expectation of democratic countries like ourselves, the UK and all across Europe is that we honour international agreements that we enter into.”
When asked about his comments, Truss failed to pronounce the word correctly – and left herself open to criticism on social media.
“I would strongly encourage the Irish tea sock to discuss this with the EU.”
\u201cLiz Truss stumbles over Taoiseach & ends up calling the Irish PM a tea sock.\u201d— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1655146721
It wasn’t long before people had picked up on the mispronunciation on Twitter, and very much run with it.
\u201cI've just got back to flat & some barsteward has stolen my Irish Tea Sock!!!\u201d— Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories) 1655151125
\u201c@AdamBienkov "I want to talk to the tea sock. The tea sock. T E A S O C K. What do you mean 'You're talking shite'? I'm the future Prime Minister of the United Kingdom!"\n\nClick.\u201d— Adam Bienkov (@Adam Bienkov) 1655147045
\u201cI'm the new Irish tea sock \ud83e\udd23\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— Maggie Moo Mar (@Maggie Moo Mar) 1655152125
\u201cIf Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and countless other British people/politicians/Royals have shown the basic courtesy of making the effort to pronounce the word "Taoiseach" correctly why not the current UK Foreign Secretary?? #taoiseach #Gaeilge #teasock #teesock\u201d— Ciara Quill (@Ciara Quill) 1655153671
\u201cWhere can I buy an Irish Tea Sock? I\u2019m asking for a friend.\u201d— Duchess, Auld Quine of Grumpiness (@Duchess, Auld Quine of Grumpiness) 1655190545
The Foreign Secretary announced legislation which would allow goods being imported to Northern Ireland from Britain to follow either UK or EU checks.
On Monday, the Government said the legal position on the Northern Ireland protocol is justified under international law because of the “genuinely exceptional circumstances”.
The EU has threatened to take legal action against the UK if the government continues with the plans to go against the Brexit withdrawal deal that Boris Johnson signed in 2020.
“Renegotiation of the protocol is unrealistic,” European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said. “No workable alternative solution has been found to this delicate, long-negotiated balance.
"Renegotiation of the protocol is unrealistic," European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said. "No workable alternative solution has been found to this delicate, long-negotiated balance.

"Any renegotiations would simply bring further legal uncertainty for the people and businesses in Northern Ireland. For these reasons the European Union will not renegotiate the protocol."