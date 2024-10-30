Liz Truss gave her damning verdict on the Labour government's Autumn Budget - but people on social media can't help but crack the same joke.

The Former Prime Minster who lost her parliamentary seat in the general election back in July appeared as a guest on TalkTV to discuss the first Labour budget in 15 years.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves - the first woman in the role - announced £40 billion in tax rises making it the biggest tax-raising budget in over three decades. Labour says this is in order to rebuild underfunded public services and fill the "£22 billion black hole in the public finances” the Tories left behind after 14 years in power.

"The scale and seriousness of the situation that we have inherited cannot be underestimated," Reeves said.

Speaking on TalkTV, Truss didn't hold back in her criticism of the budget announcement.

"Well the problem is the economic situation was already bad and we have the highest taxes for 70 years," she began.

"The government is spending almost half of the national income, the civil service has ballooned in size and we're already in a situation - this is what I tried to stop back in 2022 - taxes were going higher and higher, businesses were closing down, people are leaving the country, we've got the highest rate of millionaires leaving the country of any country in the world.

"And what Labour seem hellbent on doing is making it even worse so putting the taxes up by 35 billion, making the net zero rules so tough that it kills business because they can't get cheap energy."

Truss continued: "We've seen the steel industry go under, we're seeing refineries go under and I fear this is just the start of the pain, it's going to be a very painful day.

"But what will happen is because the taxes are going so high it will stop businesses investing in this country and what we'll find is next year, Labour wanna come back for more".

Truss' comments have been mocked on social media, as people pointed out the irony given that Truss's time as Prime Minister ended after just 45 days in office when her mini-budget tanked the economy, caused a Tory revolt in which she was forced to resign, thus becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

































So perhaps she's not the best person to take budget-related advice from...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.