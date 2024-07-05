It’s been six weeks since Rishi Sunak stood in the rain without an umbrella and announced the general election, and in that time we’ve had heated TV debates, countless PR stunts and disasters, and a whole host of soundbites.

The Conservatives have warned of tax rises under Labour and have emphasised their “clear plan” for the next years, while Sir Keir Starmer's party has talked of ending the “chaos” and bringing about “change”.

Now, with polling stations closed, it’s time to see exactly how the UK electorate voted, and the first indication has just come through in the form of the Ipsos Mori exit poll, commissioned by broadcasters BBC News, ITV News and Sky News.

Unsurprisingly, they predict a win for Labour, with an astonishing 410 seats, while the Conservatives trail far behind with 131 MPs.

Ed Davey's Liberal Democrats are projected to have 61 seats, Nigel Farage's Reform UK may end up with 13 MPs, the Scottish National Party (SNP) will end up with 10 seats according to the poll, while the Green Party could end up with 2 MPs.

However, it’s just a prediction ahead of the actual results coming through throughout the night, and if you’re one of the brave souls pulling an all-nighter to see the action unfold in real-time, then indy100 has all the latest developments and online reaction for you below…

Liz Truss loses her seat In the biggest shock of the evening, former prime minister Liz Truss has lost her seat in South West Norfolk

So, what happens next? Just as many pollsters predicted throughout the general election campaign, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will lead the next government and become the next prime minister, replacing Rishi Sunak and ending 14 years of Conservative Party rule. It’s expected that Sir Keir will deliver a speech outside No 10 at some point today (Friday), as well as appoint Labour figures to senior roles in his cabinet - so Rachel Reeves as the first female chancellor of the Exchequer, Bridget Phillipson as education secretary, and so on. Basically, members of Labour’s shadow cabinet will now have a seat around the actual cabinet table and become cabinet ministers. Of course, when those names are announced, we’ll bring it to you right here on indy100.

And now, some fancy hats... In addition to some unusual candidates standing in this election - such as Count Binface, Niko Omilana, 'Elmo and AI Steve - social media users have been loving the extravagant hats worn by returning officers throughout the night, too. British democracy, everybody.

Clive Myrie's chat about 'chickens' with Angela Rayner met with disbelief If you're just waking up and catching up on what you've missed overnight, then yes, this actually happened - as deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner exercised caution about an exit poll which projected her party would win by a landslide in a conversation with the BBC newsreader. Another Twitter user described the chat as "astonishing".

Sir Keir Starmer shaking hands with Elmo raises eyebrows If, like us, you've pulled an election all-nighter, then we promise you that you're not delirious - this actually happened.

Labour officially wins general election Moments after it was declared that Jacob Rees-Mogg had lost his North East Somerset seat to Labour, Sir Keir Starmer delivered a speech celebrating Labour's victory by saying: "Change begins now." At the time of writing, the state of the parties is: Labour: 333 seats

Conservatives: 71 seats

Liberal Democrats: 46 seats A party only needs 326 seats to secure a majority in the Commons and form a government. And there's still some 170 seats to go...

Niko Omilana holds up 'L' sign behind Rishi Sunak as he comfortably holds Yorkshire seat YouTube prankster Niko Omilana was pictured holding up an 'L' sign behind Rishi Sunak on Friday, as the Conservative Party leader held on to his Yorkshire seat but admitted the results across the country were a "sobering verdict", and that he had called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him. Omilana secured 160 votes in Richmond and Northallerton, with fellow satirical candidate Count Binface picking up 308 votes.

The education secretary, defence secretary, Commons leader and veterans minister have all lost their seats In order, that's Gillian Keegan, Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt and Johnny Mercer.

RESULT: Penny Mordaunt loses Portsmouth North seat to Labour She was on our screens a lot for the televised debates, and made headlines for carrying a big sword for the King's coronation, but Penny Mordaunt is out, with Labour's Amanda Martin winning with 14,495 votes compared to 13,715 votes for Mordaunt. In her speech, Mordaunt conceded the Conservatives had "taken a battering".

RESULT: Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer beats Thangam Debbonaire in Bristol Denyer becomes the new Bristol Central MP after getting 24,539 votes, compared to Labour candidate and shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire who finished second with 14,132 votes.

RESULT: Suella Braverman holds Farnham and says 'sorry' to voters In her speech after clinging onto her seat, Suella Braverman addressed the national picture for the Conservative Party and said 'sorry'. "I'm sorry that my party didn't listen to you. The Conservative Party has let you down." "We need to listen to you, and you have spoken to us very clearly," she said.

RESULT: Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth loses seat to independent He could have been the new paymaster general if he won the seat and Labour form the new government, but in a shock defeat for Sir Keir Starmer's party, the candidate for Leicester South lost to an independent. Shockat Adam, who has been vocal in his support of Gaza and Palestine, won the seat with 14,739 votes compared to Ashworth's 13,760 votes.

RESULT: Nigel Farage becomes Reform MP on eighth attempt After eight attempts at becoming an MP, Nigel Farage has finally been elected to parliament with more than 20,000 votes. In his victory speech, he outlined his plans for a "mass national movement" and declared Reform UK was now "coming for Labour".

RESULT: Jeremy Corbyn holds Islington North seat following Labour deselection He won 24,120 votes as an independent candidate, compared to 16,873 voters for the Labour candidate. Corbyn said the result was a "resounding message" from voters that "they want something better".

RESULT: Sir Iain Duncan Smith remains Tory MP The seat was one to watch after Faiza Shaheen made headlines for losing out on standing on the Labour ticket. Both her and the actual Labour candidate - Shama Tatler - garnered some 12,000 votes each, compared to Smith's 17,281 votes.

RESULT: Grant Shapps ousted in Welwyn Hatfield by Labour The defence secretary only gathered 16,078 votes, compared to Labour's Andrew Lewin who won with 19,877 votes. In his concession speech, the former transport secretary claimed the party had "tried the patience of traditional Conservative voters", adding they had taken the view that "if you can't agree with each other, then we can't agree to vote for you".

RESULT: Keir Starmer holds Holborn and St Pancras And if the exit poll is correct, he'll be our next prime minister in a matter of hours...

We're more than 10 per cent of the way through the results... How are you holding up? Here's where things stand at present: Labour: 63

Conservatives: 3 Liberal Democrats: 2 Reform: 1 584 seats are yet to be declared.

RESULTS: Labour's Angela Rayner and Emily Thornberry hold seats If the exit poll is correct, then they'll be deputy prime minister and attorney general in the Labour government.

RESULT: Ed Davey holds Kingston and Surbiton The Liberal Democrat leader said in his victory speech that he has "rather enjoyed this campaign" - in a reference to his many publicity stunts - but adds that the highlight was not the "paddle boarding or bungee jumping" but "speaking to people".

RESULT: George Galloway ousted as Rochdale MP in Labour gain He was only elected to parliament as a Workers' Party MP in February, in a controversial by-election result which was criticised by Rishi Sunak in a speech from Downing Street. Paul Waugh is the new MP for Labour.

Reactions pour in after Lee Anderson's win: 'I don't want to ever go to Ashfield' Twitter hasn't reacted well to Lee Anderson becoming Reform UK's first MP, with one user claiming people are "absolutely allowed to judge people" who voted for him. Another wrote that they "don't want to ever go to Ashfield", while a third commented those in Ashfield "shouldn't be allowed pointy scissors".

RESULT: Lee Anderson becomes first Reform UK MP Lee Anderson, formerly a Conservative Party politician, has become Reform UK's first MP after winning in Ashfield with 17,062 votes. In second place was the Labour candidate with 11,553 votes, followed by the Ashfield Independents candidate with 6,276 votes. The Tory candidate finished fourth with 3,271 votes.

RESULTS ROUND-UP: Here's where things currently stand... If we're being honest, we're struggling to keep up now as results are being declared every couple of minutes, so let's sum everything up with some easy numbers in terms of the current standing of the parties. Labour: 25

Liberal Democrats:2 Conservatives: 1

All other parties currently have 0 MPs.

622 seats are yet to be declared.



RESULT: Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves re-elected Another big name re-elected just now, with Labour's Rachel Reeves staying on as Leeds West MP for 18,976 votes. The candidate, who - if the exit poll is correct - will become the first female chancellor this week, said it was a "huge honour and a privilege" to be returned to parliament, and declared "the British people have voted for change".

RESULT: Labour take Darlington from Conservatives, with Peter Gibson ousted Lola McEvoy is the new Labour MP for Darlington after securing 16,621 votes, compared to Tory incumbent Peter Gibson with 14,323 votes. Unlike other constituencies where Reform UK finished second, they finished third here with 6,852 votes.

RESULT: Liberal Democrats take Harrogate and Knaresboorugh from Tories Tom Gordon replaces Tory candidate Andrew Jones as MP for the constituency.

RESULT: Labour hold Gateshead Central and Whickham Mark Ferguson is elected the MP for the new constituency, replacing the abolished Gateshead constituency represented by Labour's Ian Mearns. And apologies - we seemed to have missed this one earlier.

RESULT: Labour hold South Shields Emma Lewell-Buck remains Labour MP for the constituency.

Whatever happens tonight, we won't see the last of Nigel Farage The former Ukip leader announced last month that he would not only stand in the Essex seaside town of Clacton for Reform UK, but would also take over from Richard Tice as leader, staying in post for at least the next five years.

Election recap: 'Are you two really the best we've got?' This was a question from one audience member during the final BBC leaders’ debate which received applause from others around him. Independent readers Independent readers reacting to the programme praised a “statesmanlike” Starmer and an “obnoxious” Sunak.

Election recap: Rishi Sunak had a heated exchange with an audience member during his appearance on Question Time The Conservative Party leader had a bit of a mare when he faced questions from the Question Time audience last month, not least when it came to the UK’s membership of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which the prime minister hinted he may pull the UK out of in order to allow his controversial Rwanda plan to go ahead without any legal issues. Back in June 2022 the first planned Rwanda flight was called off after a last-minute intervention by the European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg. After one audience member pointed out that the only two nations in Europe not to be part of the ECHR are Russia and Belarus, Sunak replied: “Sir, with the greatest respect, we do not need a foreign court to tell us how to police our own borders and our security, right? “I believe everything we’re doing is in compliance with our international obligations but if I’m put in a position where I’m forced to choose between those things, I’m going to put our country’s national security first every single time. And I make absolutely no apology about that.” His response was met with cries of “shame” as the programme drew to a close.

Election recap: Penny Mordaunt was memed again after her ITV debate appearance One day later, the same seven-person line-up from the BBC leaders’ debate moved over to ITV for their second election programme, and once again, Penny Mordaunt found herself mocked online as she fumed over the tax plans of other parties. “Higher taxes, higher taxes, higher taxes, higher taxes, higher taxes, higher taxes,” she said, pointing at each representative as she went. The remarks were ridiculed on stage by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who asked her: “What are you on about?”

RESULT: Labour hold Cramlington and Killingworth Labour and Co-Operative candidate Emma Foody is now the MP for the newly created constituency seat of Cramlington and Killingworth in Northumberland, winning with 22,274 votes. A lot of the constituency takes from the seats such as the now abolished constituency of Blyth Valley (which had Conservative Ian Levy as its MP before the change) and North Tyneside (previously held by Labour's Mary Glindon). Levy finished third tonight with 8,592 votes, with Labour in first place and Reform UK in second with 9,454 votes.

Nigel Farage claims 'not a single representative' of Reform UK has appeared on results coverage - except they have In the last hour, the Reform UK leader has commented on his party's performance in the election, saying in a video posted to Twitter/X: "This is going to be six million votes plus. This, folks, is huge." He also criticised the "almost comical" TV coverage of the results, claiming "there's not a single representative on there of Reform UK". Except, as political commentator Matthew Stadlen has pointed out, his deputy David Bull has already appeared on the BBC tonight...

Election recap: The second leaders' debate saw memes about Penny Mordaunt's hair Sunak and Starmer managed to enjoy a break from debating when the BBC aired their first election programme, as Penny Mordaunt was put forward for the Conservatives and Angela Rayner represented the Labour Party. It was a seven-party debate, meaning the Scottish National Party, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, Green Party and Reform UK were also present on stage for the event, helmed by Mishal Hussain. But one of the biggest attention-grabbing moments was Mordaunt's hair.

Nadine Dorries' appearance on Channel 4 is getting the meme treatment Former culture secretary and Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries is on Channel 4 tonight, joining a line-up of the likes of Emily Maitlis, Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell in digesting the results as they come through. And already, the coverage has seen Campbell clash with Dorries over the latter's support for Boris Johnson, with the former I'm A Celebrity contestant accusing the Rest is Politics podcaster of making a "sexist" comment. And in another clash, Campbell corrected Dorries' use of "less" to "fewer". Awkward.

Ousted MP Robert Buckland issues scathing words to Tories as he slams 'personal agendas' Not long after losing his Swindon South seat, Robert Buckland went further in his brutal analysis of the Conservatives' projected results in comments to the BBC. In his concession speech after Labour's Heidi Alexander was announced as his successor, Buckland said his party "has to make the right choice" between bringing people together and accepting politics as a "mere circus". Then, speaking to the BBC, he issued more critical comments about some of the actions of his fellow Tories, saying he is "fed up of personal agendas". Ouch.

RESULT: Labour hold Newcastle Central Labour's Chi Onwurah has been re-elected MP for Newcastle Central, with 18,875 votes.

RESULT: Labour hold Washington and Gateshead South Sharon Hodgson has been re-elected as the Labour MP for Washington and Gateshead South, with 17,662 votes and Reform UK once again overtaking the Conservatives to finish in second place.

Election recap: The first leaders' debate took place more than a month ago today Just to remind you of how quickly this election campaign period has flown by, exactly one month ago today, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer had their first TV debate in the form of Sunak vs Starmer on ITV.

The Independent’s George Lithgow The Independent’s George Lithgow reported on the biggest moments from the heated war of words…

RESULT: Labour oust former justice secretary Robert Buckland in Swindon Leon Neal/Getty Images Labour have gained their first seat of the night in Swindon South, with Heidi Alexander becoming the new MP for the constituency and ousting ex-justice secretary Robert Buckland. She received 21,676 votes, while Buckland trailed behind with 12,070 votes. Alexander said in her victory speech that she would represent the "whole community" in her constituency, and hoped her Tory rival's "contribution to public life continues". Buckland shared similar warm words in his concession speak, saying he wanted to "genuinely wish her well", thanking his family for their support and describing his time as the MP as the "opportunity of my life"

The turnout was 61.92 per cent.

David Cameron didn't vote today Leon Neal/Getty Images A bit of trivia for you as we wait for some more news to trickle through: Lord David Cameron, the current foreign secretary, didn’t cast a vote for the Conservatives - or indeed any other party - at all today. Why? Well, the clue is in the ‘lord’ part, as all members of the House of Lords are barred from voting today.

RESULT: Labour hold Sunderland Central Labour have held the seat of Sunderland Central, with candidate Lewis Atkinson replacing Julie Elliot as the MP for the constituency with 16,852 votes. Reform ended up in second place yet again - this time with 10,779 votes - followed by the Conservative candidate with 5,731 votes, the Liberal Democrats with 3,602 votes and the Green Party with 2,993 votes. The turnout was 52 per cent.

What's all this about a supermajority? Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted he hadn’t “given up” on his party by warning of a Labour “supermajority” after polling day, but what exactly is that? Borrowed from the US, it pertains to a majority vote of two-thirds - except the House of Commons doesn’t work like that. Though if tonight's exit poll is accurate, then Labour certainly are set for a landslide result. We We gave a more detailed breakdown of the term earlier this week…

Who are some of the more unusual candidates standing for election? Alongside seasoned regulars The Official Monster Raving Loony Party, this general election includes bizarre and satirical candidates such as Count Binface and YouTube prankster Niko Omilana (both standing in Rishi Sunak’s constituency of Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire), as well as a candidate for Brighton Pavilion who isn’t even an actual person. While an actual human would attend Parliament and cast votes on its behalf, ‘AI Steve’ is artificial intelligence that wants constituents to propose and vote on policies, with the most popular ones championed by the chatbot as an MP. Yes, really.

An awkward moment on the BBC's live coverage... Steve Baker was one of the guests on the BBC's live election coverage not long after the election result was announced at 10pm, which not only projected a significant loss for his Conservative Party, but also stated that the Wycombe candidate has just a one per cent chance of keeping his seat. And that was reported while he was in the studio - bit awkward. Jake Brigstock has the story...

RESULT: Ian Lavery re-elected Labour MP for Blyth and Ashington constituency Blyth has now declared, with Labour's Ian Lavery elected MP for Blyth and Ashington in Northumberland with more than 20,000 votes. Labour bagged 20,030 votes, with Reform UK next with 10,857 votes.

The Conservatives were in third with 6,121 votes, followed by the Green Party with 1,960 votes and the Liberal Democrats in 1,433 votes.

RESULT: Sunderland is the first to declare, beating Northumberland in election race Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson has been re-elected as the Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, in the first result from the 2024 general election which also saw Sunderland beat Blyth in Northumberland to be the first to announce. They've defeated reigning Newcastle to share the results, which gave Phillipson a total of 18,837 votes with the Conservatives knocked down to third place (5,514) due to the Reform UK candidate (11,668). The Liberal Democrats were next with 2,290 votes, and then the Green Party candidate came last with 1,723 votes. The turnout was 51 per cent.

In her victory speech, Phillipson said: "The British people have chosen change. They have chosen Labour and they have chosen the leadership of Keir Starmer."

Which seats are the ones to watch this evening? Despite the boundary changes which come into effect for this election, there will still be 650 MPs elected to the House of Commons once all the results have been declared - but it’ll be tricky focussing all of your attention on every single one of those seats, so which ones have the potential to be the most dramatic and are worth keeping an eye on? First up, polling agency YouGov has suggested a number of cabinet ministers could lose their seats tonight, with two big names on the list being chancellor Jeremy Hunt and defence secretary Grant Shapps. Business and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch, long mentioned as a potential leader for the Conservatives following Sunak’s likely defeat, is also at risk - as is senior Tory and GB News host Jacob Rees-Mogg. Even Sunak’s seat has been mentioned as a constituency which could see its incumbent MP booted out. What with Nigel Farage trying for the eighth time to become an elected Member of Parliament this evening, it will obviously be worth looking out for the results from the Essex town of Clacton to see if it goes to Reform UK. While Labour are expected to scoop up a significant number of seats tonight, there is one seat where a political party could actually gain from Sir Keir Starmer’s party - that’s in Bristol Central, where Thangam Debbonaire faces a challenge from Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer. It’ll also be worth watching out for those who have been denied the opportunity to stand for Labour - who are now standing as independents - and seeing just how well they perform. Two high profile examples of this are Faiza Shaheen (taking on Sir Iain Duncan Smith in Chingford and Woodford Green) and Jeremy Corbyn (defending his seat in Islington North). As for the Liberal Democrats, a swing of just 0.64 per cent to their party would see them clinch the London seat of Carshalton and Wallington from Tory candidate Elliot Coburn. And considering the incredibly likely victory for Starmer’s Labour this evening, a pressing question - as Farage has pointed out throughout the campaign - is exactly who will form the official opposition in the Commons. Will the Tories secure enough seats in the face of a possible 1997-like wipeout to be the second biggest party, or could the Liberal Democrats sneak through?

Election recap: And the Lib Dems had a good time being silly Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey soon got the meme treatment while out on the campaign trail, as the politician made a number of headlines for falling into Lake Windemere, going down a slip-n-slide and conducting an interview in the teacups at Thorpe Park - all publicity stunts to get his party in the papers. But there was another reason behind it. In an interview for Channel 4 News’ The Political Forecast, deputy leader Daisy Cooper explained their strategy was that they “either have to be … fast, funny or new”. “We either have to get a comment out that’s faster than any other opposition party, we have to be funnier about the way that we give our quotes, or we have to have a really big, bold idea that’s very kind of headline-grabbing,” she said. “We either have to get a comment out that’s faster than any other opposition party, we have to be funnier about the way that we give our quotes, or we have to have a really big, bold idea that’s very kind of headline-grabbing,” she said. And it seems the stunts have paid off, as the exit poll projects more than 60 seats for the party, up from 53.

And in other news... A dissolution honours list has been published today as well, with former prime minister and MP Theresa May and the former head of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs Sir Graham Brady both getting peerages. Elsewhere, ex-health and social care secretary Thérèse Coffey has been made a dame, and Scottish secretary Alister Jack has been given an OBE.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer thank party campaigners after exit poll Both party leaders have posted thank you messages to social media in the past hour after a day of encouraging people to back their candidates. Rishi Sunak wrote: "To the hundreds of Conservative candidates, thousands of volunteers and millions of voters: "Thank you for your hard work, thank you for your support, and thank you for your vote." Meanwhile Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "To everyone who has campaigned for Labour in this election, to everyone who voted for us and put their trust in our changed Labour Party - thank you."

The results haven't come in yet, but the memes certainly have... Social media users have reacted with memes and jubilation after the exit poll commissioned by the BBC, ITV and Sky News projected a Labour landslide with 410 seats, while the Tories are predicted to suffer a devastating slump to just 131 MPs. Jake Brigstock has rounded up 16 of the very best memes emerging already...

Election recap: Let's remember where it all began... Boosted by promising inflation figures, Sunak stepped outside No 10 on 22 May, in the pouring rain, to announce the country would head to the polls to vote in its next government on 4 July. He then proceeded to talk about his Conservative government’s record, but social media users were far more amused by the fact that Sunak’s suit was getting soaked and the faint sounds of “Things Can Only Get Better” by D:Ream could be heard in the background, courtesy of ‘Stop Brexit’ campaigner Steve Bray.