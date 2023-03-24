Liz Truss's new bio has managed to miss out a very important detail

Liz Truss has a new bio - but it doesn't tell the whole picture of her career.

The former prime minister has signed up with Chartwell Speakers, an international speakers circuit and her profile gives a potted history of her (brief) time in office.

It says she “entered Downing Street with a bold and radical plan to grow the economy and rescue the country from economic stagnation”.

However, she blames “those who wanted to maintain the status quo” for blocking her and forcing her to quit.

“Liz set about implementing her plan for growth, including a raft of tax cuts to kick-start economic growth, deregulation and reforms to boost productivity,” it says.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“However, she faced huge resistance from those who wanted to maintain the status quo and reached the conclusion that she could not deliver the mandate on which she had been elected and therefore stepped down.”

In reality, Truss crashed the pound with her disastrous "mini-budget" which is not mentioned in the biography.

She became the shortest-serving prime minister in British history and was mocked by the whole of the UK.

She was even outlasted by a lettuce...

It is odd she didn't mention any of that.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.