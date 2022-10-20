A lettuce just outlasted Liz Truss' stint as prime minister

The viral lettuce has officially outlasted Liz Truss after six days.

The Daily Star set up a live stream of the vegetable next to a photo of Liz Truss on 14 October, to see which would go first - after The Economist published an article stating that she had the 'shelf-life of a lettuce'.

To celebrate its win, the lettuce has now got a crown, a Greggs sausage roll, and is celebrating with champagne, naturally.

Could we have a new leader on our hands?

