Liz Truss is rumoured to be 'plotting a comeback' and people are scared

In case you thought politics wasn't scary enough, Liz Truss is rumoured to be plotting a comeback.

The former prime minister is expected to make media appearances in the coming days to drum up support for her failed economic policies, according to multiple reports, and there are even rumours a WhatsApp group of Tory MPs that once supported Truss has been fired up again.

The Conservative Growth Group of MPs “appears determined to turn up the pressure on the current prime minister Rishi Sunak”, Sky News reported, adding Truss is “on manoeuvres with fellow like-minded MPs”.

This is all despite Truss's disastrous but mercifully short tenure in which she crashed the pound, spooked the markets and was forced to resign in less time it takes for a lettuce to deliquesce.

With this in mind, people reacted to the rumours with nothing short of fear:

We can't think of much worse than Truss having another go at frontline politics but is there any truth in these rumours?

A Truss ally told indy100 she will make a "significant intervention" in a Sunday newspaper.

