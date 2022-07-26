Prime Minister hopeful Liz Truss has pledged that the UK will crack down on the use of Chinese-owned companies including TikTok if she were to become leader.

Truss is up against Rishi Sunak in the race to become the leader of the Conservative Party and therefore PM of the country.

In the first live broadcast head-to-head debate between the two remaining candidates in the leadership contest last night, the two butted heads over the issue of China, with Truss saying companies such as the social-media giant TikTok should be dealt with.

Truss said: “We absolutely should be cracking down on those types of companies, and we should be limiting the amount of technology exports we do to authoritarian regimes.”

Despite her words against the social media platform, which is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance Ltd, Truss has herself become a meme on the site as its predominantly Gen Z users mock her previous awkward speeches.

Some videos mocked Truss’s infamous “pork markets” and cheese speech given in 2014 when she was secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs.

Conservative party members are due to vote for the new party leader over the summer. Voting closes at 5 pm on 2nd September and the winner, our new PM, will be announced on 5th September.

