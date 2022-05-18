What goes around, comes around in the world of politics.

Madison Cawthorn’s own words have come back to haunt him after he taunted Liz Cheney when she was removed from her post back in 2021.

The former House Republican Conference chair and current Rep. Liz Cheney left her post in May last year, and controversial Republican Cawthorn aimed a childish tweet at her at the time.

“Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney,” he wrote, referencing the song Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye from the group Steam.

Only, his words have now been used against him, after he was ousted from his own post last night.

The 26-year-old was defeated in a party primary contest in his North Carolina district and the replies weren't exactly kind.

He’s been surrounded by controversy over recent times. He was accused of driving on a revoked licence and cited for carrying a gun into an airport.

He’s also been involved in a feud with the Republican leadership. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy painted him as a liar after Cawthorn alleged that his colleagues were doing cocaine and inviting him to orgies.

Cheney's words are coming back to bite him

He had previously been the representative for North Carolina's 11th congressional district since 2021 and his defeat last night is a devastating blow to a prominent Republican who had the backing of Donald Trump.

His detractors wasted no time in bidding him a not so fond farewell, quoting his tweet about Cheney in the process.





