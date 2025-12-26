Donald Trump slammed over ‘hateful’ Christmas message attacking ‘Radical Left Scum’

Donald Trump has hit out at “Radical Left Scum” on Christmas Day, because nothing says Merry Christmas like attacking your political enemies in a rambling, ‘hateful’ festive message on social media.

Posting on X/Twitter, the official Trump account posted a rambling message, saying: “Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly.”

Reeling off all his usual buzzwords, Trump continued by saying that the US now doesn’t have “men in women's sports, transgender for everyone or weak law enforcement”.

He also stated that the economy wasn’t struggling – in fact, he claimed that the US had a “record stock market, the lowest crime number in decades, no inflation and a 4.3 GDP”.

“We are respected again, perhaps like never before,” Trump continued – but people on social media didn’t quite agree.

Commentator Ed Krassenstein wrote: "Imagine historians looking back on this and thinking how crazy it was that this guy was our President."

Another sarcastically wrote: "Thank you Mr President for this Christmas message of peace and unity."

One more wrote: "Not convinced you’ve quite grasped the Christmas message."

"I always have to click the profile to make sure this is the real account and this is a real post," a user wrote.

"Not sure I’m getting 'Merry Christmas' vibes here," another said.

"Nothing more Christian than to be a hateful wretched f*** on Jesus’s birthday!" another wrote.

Meanwhile, as US president Trump’s administration continues to face criticism over its handling of the Epstein files , the Republican has sparked more backlash by returning to the topic of Greenland and making one “outrageous” appointment .

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.