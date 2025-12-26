Fallout 5 could be 600 hours but gamers are worried

The design director at Bethesda has said Fallout 5 could be up to 600 hours in length but gamers have voiced concern about this on social media.

Fallout 5 will be the latest mainline entry in the Fallout series but studio Bethesda has said this will be the focus after the release of The Elder Scrolls 6 (and who knows when that will be at the moment...).



The last mainline Fallout entry in Fallout 4 released in 2015 with the last new Fallout release of any kind coming in 2018 with Fallout 76 . The franchise has since been adapted into a successful TV series with Season 2 airing at the time of writing.

Now in an interview with Game Informer, Emil Pagliarulo, studio design director at Bethesda, said Bethesda wants to deliver an experience that could be up to 600 hours in length.

"I would be happy with a game that is as successful as the previous Fallout games that continue to give fans what they love and to give them a story that they can get into and systems that they love and really just an experience that they play not for 20 hours and not for 100 hours,but an experience they can play for 200, 300, 600 hours because those are the kind of games we make," he said.

"That would be my hope going forward: keep doing what we've done and also to evolve."

This was reposted on Reddit and gamers have their skepticism about this.

One commented: "Anyone can make a game that could be played for 600 hours. It's about making a game that people would WANT to play for 600 hours (like Skyrim). Bethesda needs to create worlds and systems where you want to stay in, not get bored by."

"Lol but Starfield wasn't," said a second.

A third said: "All Bethesda is right now is just all hype and not much out of that..."

A fourth mused: "Are we even seeing this game before 2028? I swear the gap between games now is insane while they churn out remasters. I get games are bigger and such but surely there is a middle ground. I was playing Fallout 4 a decade ago ffs."

And a fifth added: "They're way too fixated on this stuff. People playing a game for many years should just be a result of making a good game. Starfield dev videos showed that game was made with a strong intention of being played for years and look how that turned out."

