How to turn 28 days of annual leave into 63 days off in 2026

Let’s be real: 28 days of annual leave doesn’t always feel like enough. But with a little forward thinking and an eye on the calendar, you can stretch your time away from work far further than you might expect.

The secret? Align your holidays with bank holidays.

With the right planning, you could turn 28 days of leave into a staggering 63 days off – weekends included.

Here’s how to make 2026 work in your favour.

New year: Start slow, start smart

New Year’s Day lands on a Thursday, which means if you take Friday 2 January off, you get a four-day break for the cost of one day of leave. It’s a great way to extend the celebrations — or ease gently back into the year.

Sure, it might be a bit late to request now, but if your boss is flexible, it’s worth asking.

Easter: Stretch your spring

April is prime time for long breaks. With Good Friday (3 April) and Easter Monday (6 April), just eight days of leave could give you 16 days off in total. It’s the perfect excuse to book that longer trip or simply reset after the first few months of the year.

Pexels

May: Double the fun

May is particularly generous. Both Monday 4 May and Monday 25 May offer opportunities for extended breaks. Take Tuesday to Friday off around either date, and four days of leave become a nine-day getaway.

Do it twice, and you’ll have 18 days off across the month, ideal for exploring or visiting family.





Late summer: Escape the crowds

Early September is another sweet spot. Book Tuesday 1 to Friday 4 September, and the summer bank holiday on Monday 31 August gives you nine consecutive days off. With schools back and holiday crowds thinning, it’s a quieter, cheaper time to travel.





Christmas: Finish the year strong

Take leave from 21 to 24 December and again from 29 to 31 December, and you can turn seven days into 16 days off.

A little planning now can pay off massively later, turning your modest leave allowance into a year of extra escapes, adventures, and downtime.

2026 is your year to make every day count.

