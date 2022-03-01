Monday saw the release of Matt Hancock eagerly awaited appearance on the podcast Diary Of A CEO to set the record straight or something.

Over the course of almost two hours, the former health secretary covered a range of subjects from breaking social distancing rules and resigning as health secretary, to Partygate, Dominic Cummings allegedly trying to get him fired, and what he really thinks of Boris Johnson, perhaps trying to get the public to like him.

But since it has been released, people have listened in horror to hear the politician talk so candidly about his love life while wearing a turtleneck we last saw him sport at a Capital Radio event (at least he's sustainable), and inevitable people have made a number of jokes and memes roasting him.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here's some of the best memes and reactions to the podcast:













Poor Hancock, he just wanted a nice chat. But his accidental rebrand as a comedian continues.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.