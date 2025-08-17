Was Melania Trump’s letter to Vladimir Putin AI-generated?

As the international media continues to report that US president Donald Trump was the losing party when it came to talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, the White House has sought to present a different narrative around the meeting – which lasted almost three hours and ended without a ceasefire deal for Ukraine.

The White House raised eyebrows when it shared a picture of Trump pointing a finger at Putin, which many social media users claimed was an attempt to make the Republican look “tough”, and now it has released the letter from first lady Melania Trump to Putin, urging him to think of the children amid the war in Ukraine.

In the letter, shared by Attorney General Pam Bondi on Twitter/X on Saturday, Ms Trump says: “Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger.

“As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation's hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few. Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all - so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded.

“A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation's descendants begin their lives with a purity - an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology.

“Yet in today's world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them — a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future. Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter.

“In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone - you serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time.”

However, people on Twitter/X have questioned whether the letter was actually written by the first lady, or whether it was generated by artificial intelligence (AI):

Another claimed the letter “says a whole lot of nothing”:

One account even asked Grok, X’s AI chatbot, for its verdict on whether the correspondence was produced by AI – and it came back arguing the contents were “likely 85 per cent AI-drafted, with minor human edits for tone”:

Others, meanwhile, have noted the similarities in Melania and Donald Trump’s signatures:

Ms Trump has made headlines in the past around her use of AI – namely her unusual decision to have the audiobook version of her memoir Melania narrated by artificial intelligence, instead of using her own voice.

Indy100 has run the text of her letter to Putin through three separate AI detectors, all of which gave a verdict that the text was likely produced by a human.

The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment.

