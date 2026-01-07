Trump claims 'mean' democrats will impeach him if they win the midterms

Donald Trump has warned that Democrats are “meaner than we are” and will impeach him if they win the midterms, delivering the claim during a speech to House Republicans that quickly veered off the rails.

The president claimed "we should have impeached Joe Biden for 100 different things," without specifying any of them.

Speaking to supporters, the president warned that a Democratic victory would unleash investigations and impeachment proceedings, arguing that his opponents are driven by “hatred” rather than policy.

Trump, who has repeatedly clashed with Democrats in Congress, framed the threat as political revenge and urged voters to back Republicans to prevent it.

