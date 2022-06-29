Monica Lewinsky has trolled Donald Trump with a pitch-perfect meme, following the latest revelation in the January 6 hearings.

It comes after the January 6 committee held its most illuminating hearing yet, with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifying.

Ms Hutchinson told how an “irate” Donald Trump grabbed the steering wheel of his limousine and attacked a Secret Service agent when he was told he was not being taken to the US Capitol.

The committee was told how the former president had an altercation in “The Beast” after being told he was going back to the White House instead – and he also grabbed at the “clavicle” of a Secret Service agent, named Bobby Engel.

According to Ms Hutchinson, Mr Ornato recounted Mr Trump screaming: “I’m the f***ing president. Take me up to the Capitol now.”

“Mr Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel,” she added.

Reacting to the news, Lewinsky posted a pretty perfect meme which seemed to sum up the absurdity of the whole situation.

Lewinsky, who rose to the public’s attention after having an affair with then-president Bill Clinton while working as a White House intern, reminded her followers about some of Trump’s most vile comments from the past.



Lewinsky was referring to the moment Trump was recorded having a conversation in 2005 with Billy Bush, who was then the host of Access Hollywood.

Lewinsky had the perfect meme after the latest hearing Getty

“When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” Trump said in the clip.

“Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”