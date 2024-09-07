Far-right commentator Nick Fuentes – who has been labelled a white supremacist by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) – is now accusing Donald Trump of “betrayal” after the Republican changed his views on the 2020 presidential election and conceded he lost after all.

Yes, really.

Of course, to many, the former US president’s history of mistruths, false claims and inaccuracies are well-known.

In July, Trump falsely claimed his Democrat rival in the November election, Kamala Harris, “happened to turn Black” only recently. More broadly, analysts believe he made a total of 30,000 untrue statements – almost 21 a day on average – when he was in charge between 2016 and 2020.

As such, the majority of people have learned to take comments from the Republican and ex-Apprentice star with a pinch of salt – or, perhaps, to be more precise: so much salt that would give a nutritionist heart palpitations.

Now, in the latest case of flip-flopping from Trump, he’s finally admitted in an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman earlier this week he “lost by a whisker” in 2020 to Joe Biden, as opposed to his repeated false claims that the election was “stolen” from him in a case of “fraud” – which the media refers to as his “big lie”.

To be clear, Trump is still peddling the baseless accusation that “the election was a fraud” but many are noting the Republican presidential candidate has, at last, conceded defeat – even in a roundabout sort of way.

And Fuentes isn’t happy about this, claiming Trump’s remarks about the 2020 election demonstrate “how pathetic its [MAGA] has gotten”.

He said: “[Trump] says, ‘oh, I lost by a whisker’. So what was the point? What’s the point of any of it? You lost in 2020, seriously? What are we even doing anymore?

“Then you’re a loser. You’re a loser. You just lost. Then you lost to Joe Biden, you deserve to be charged.”

Fuentes also claimed that Trump’s admission that he lost to Biden “vindicates” the indictment brought by the DOJ last month over the convicted felon’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which was revised from a previous indictment following the Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump has “some” immunity from prosecution as a former president.

He continued: “So why did we do ‘Stop the Steal’? Why did anyone go to January 6? Why is anyone sitting in jail? Why did anything bad happen to anybody? Why did everyone get censored? Why is everything bad that has happened to the people that are involved, why did that need to happen if you’re just going to walk it all back?

“’Oh, I lost’, well, it would have been good to know that, before sixteen-hundred people got charged, it would have been good to know that before I had all my money frozen, put on no-fly lists, banned from everything, lost all banking and payment processing.”

Fuentes insisted he was not “whining and complaining” or “mad”, despite branding it a “big rip-off” and “tremendous betrayal”.

“It’s just such a callous indifference to the sacrifices that his supporters made on his behalf,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, social media users don’t have much sympathy for Fuentes and have opted to brutally ridicule him instead.

Not to mention that Fuentes couldn’t even vote for Trump in the 2016 election.

Diddums.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.