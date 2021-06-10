Congressman hilariously mocks conspiracy theorist who claims vaccines are magnetising people

A Republican congressman has posted a hilarious response to a conspiracy theorist who believes vaccines are magnetising people.

Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer shared a comedic video of himself to Twitter debunking this theory.

“I’m gonna try something out real quick,” he says as he places a paper clip on his head.

Inevitably, we find out that the Meijer is not in fact magnetic when the paper clip falls off his face.

He makes a second attempt, again no magnetising here.

Undeterred by his previous failures, the congressman grabs a bunch of metal clips and smashes them into his head, failing once more as the dropped to the ground.

Meijer then looks at the camera and raises his eyebrows to highlight the stupidity of this conspiracy theory.

The Republican has since received over 15,000 likes for his sassy reaction, with people finding Meijer’s video amusing, and also getting in on the joke.

While others who don’t necessarily agree with Meijer’s political affiliation, still appreciated Meijer taking a stance against anti-vaxxers.

The video Rep. Meijer is trolling is from a hearing in the Ohio House where anti-vaccine doctor Sherri Tenpenny was invited to give her testimony.

Tenpenny is notorious for spreading unproven claims about vaccines.

She warned legislators that people who get vaccinated could be “magnetised” because “the protein has a metal attached to it.”

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the Internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” Tenpenny said.

“They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick because now we think that there’s a metal piece to that.”

People online have been discussing the clip from the hearing, criticising Tenpenny and those at the hearing for not calling out her baseless claims.