Mhairi Black's roast of Oliver Dowden during PMQs was so good, even he laughed

Oliver Dowden just got absolutely roasted as he stood in for Rishi Sunak at PMQs - and he had the good grace to laugh about it.

The roasting happened when the deputy prime minister acknowledged that SNP MP Mhairi Black will not be standing at the next general election, having decided to leave Westminster politics instead.

Black thanked him for acknowledging her departure, but then couldn't miss the chance to body him.

She said: "We did join this place at the same time, and I'm pretty sure we'll be leaving at the same time."

The house cheered and laughed and even Dowden started chuckling at the joke at his expense, which obviously implies he won't be reelected when there is a general election.

It comes after Sunak was accused of dodging PMQs, given his attendance record is pretty shoddy compared to the prime ministers of yesteryear.

He has had a number of other engagements including a ceremony for the NHS's 75th birthday today, which Labour leader Keir Starmer also attended, hence their deputies running proceedings today.

Say what you will about whether it should have been Sunak who turned up, at least Dowden has a sense of humour.

