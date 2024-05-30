Rishi Sunak slammed for wearing £750 backpack to visit one of the UK's poorest areas

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised for wearing a £750 backpack while visiting one of the poorest areas of the country.



In 2022, Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty made the Sunday Times Rich List for the first time with a joint fortune of £730 million , and the couple remain on the list of 1,000 wealthiest people or families in the UK today.

Due to his staggering wealth, Sunak has faced accusations of being out of touch with everyday Brits and the claim was made once again when he wore a backpack worth £750 on a visit to Penzance.

While on the campaign trail ahead of the 4 July general election, Sunak visited the Cornish seaside town and was seen boarding a sleeper train wearing a designer backpack with his initials monogrammed on the side.

The Conservative leader’s backpack was identified as the Tumi Arrivé Bradley backpack which reportedly sold at high-end store Selfridge’s for £750.

In an interview with the BBC while in Penzance, the interviewer remarked that Sunak had “got the sleeper train here, not the chopper – which you have [previously] been criticised for”.

Some have argued that his decision to take the train was entirely for the perception of seeming “normal”. However, it has been suggested that he has failed at the first hurdle with the ridiculously expensive backpack.

“Can’t even do ‘normal’ and get it right,” one person claimed.

Another said: “Sunak’s not got a clue about how anyone normal lives.”

Someone else mocked: “A man of the people.”

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking