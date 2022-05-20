Spare a thought for Rishi Sunak on this tough day.
The chancellor just wants to be liked, seen as one of the people. He's just like you or I just with a bit more money that's all. An average Joe with the same struggles as the rest of us.
But then things happen like - I don't know - having a Peloton, wearing expensive sliders, being married to someone with non-dom status to avoid paying tax (she now does) and, as of today, joining The Sunday Times Rich List and... it just really squanders his efforts, doesn't it?
After all, inflation has reached a 40 year high at 9 per cent, the cost of living crisis is so bad that police forces have been told to use discretion over people shoplifting from supermarkets to eat and people are choosing between heating and eating.
So it isn't the best look that Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty made the publication's list for the first time, with their joint £730m fortune putting them at number 222 in the list of the UK's wealthiest 250 people. Congrats.
In his own words, he's "not out of touch" though. Not at all. What do you mean the video of him using a contactless card with a car that wasn't his own after the spring statement looks awkward? How can you possibly suggest the clip of him talking about the price of bread looks like he... doesn't know the price of bread?
Nope let's not remember the time he was confronted by a woman who can't afford to heat her home - he was just on bad form.
Despite this, people on social media certainly had a lot to say about the news:
Nobody knows more about the struggle to make ends meet than Rishi Sunak, who has just made it onto the Sunday Times Rich List.— Parody Boris (@Parody Boris) 1653037526
Totally normal country where one of the richest men gets to decide what the poorest get in help https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/rishi-sunak-becomes-first-frontline-politician-to-join-sunday-times-rich-list-2022-zksx9bprq\u00a0\u2026— Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam Sanghera) 1653031723
The chancellor made the Sunday Times Rich List this year - net worth \u00a3730 million. \nDon\u2019t ever forget that he took \u00a320 a week back off the poorest people in Britain \n#RishiSunak— Harriet Williamson (@Harriet Williamson) 1653037383
I hear Rishi Sunak is the hottest new entry on the Sunday Times Rich list. Enjoy your cost of living crisis plebs and keep the noise down will you? Your chancellor is concentrating hard on counting all his sweet sweet cash while navigating a path to the highest office in the land— Darren McGarvey (@Darren McGarvey) 1653029894
So spare a thought for Rishi Sunak. It's not been his day.
