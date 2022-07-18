The Tory leadership contest is hotting up as the remaining candidates battle it out to become PM.

Yesterday, ITV hosted a televised debate with the five politicians vying for the crown and Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss clashed when the former made a dig at Truss' previous support for the Liberal Democrats and the Remain campaign.

"Liz, in your past you've been both a Liberal Democrat and a Remainer," he said.

"I was just wondering which one you regretted most?"

Truss put Sunak in his place by reminding him not everyone comes from a traditionally Tory background. She replied: "I was somebody who was not born into the Conservative Party.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I went to school in Paisley and Leeds, I went to a comprehensive school. My parents were left-wing activists, and I've been on a political journey ever since.

"But my fundamental belief, and the reason I am a Conservative, is I saw kids at my school being let down."

Sunak on the other hand went to an extortionate boarding school so it is no wonder he is used to being among Tories.

While we are not a fan of them ourselves but no-one should be made to feel silly about changing their political views.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.