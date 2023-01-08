Rishi Sunak dodged a question about whether he uses (or has in the past used) private healthcare three times today.

In an awkward interview with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, the prime minister fumbled and squirmed over the issue and it made for cringe viewing.

"Were you registered with a private GP and are you still?" Kuenssberg asked.

"My dad was a doctor," Sunak replied and started babbling on about his family before Kuenssberg cut him off and asked again.

"As a general policy I wouldn't ever talk about me or my family's healthcare situation," Sunak said, adding it wasn't "relevant".

Undeterred, Kuenssberg tried again, this time explaining that there is "public interest" in what he does and adding that when Margaret Thatcher was PM she admitted to using private healthcare.

Sunak again didn't disclose and said people care about how he impacts the NHS more than his own use of it.

Kuenssberg tried again and Sunak called it "a distraction" from real issues.

You can watch the full clip here:

In November, the Guardianreported that the PM use a private GP.

The publication reported the clinic charges £250 for a half-hour consultation and offers appointments in the evenings and at weekends and consultations by email or phone that cost up to £150.



At the time of the report, Sunak similarly doged questions on the issue and it looks like his stance has not changed since.

Not a great interview.

