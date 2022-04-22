Branding expert explains why Ron DeSantis is way scarier than Donald Trump

A branding expert claims Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fl) is way scarier than former US President Donald Trump.

On Friday (22 April), during an MSNBC panel discussion about the conflict between the Florida Republican Party and the Disney Company, Donald Deutsch, a branding expert and Morning Joe regular, relayed a warning about DeSantis, who has been at the forefront of the charge.

Continuously calling DeSantis "scary," Deutch detailed why he is much worse for the US than Trump.

Referencing the Disney row, he said: "This DeSantis character is a scary dude. The Republican Party is becoming the anti-freedom party, the anti-American party; whether it's a woman's right to choose, gay rights, voting rights, we're in scary territory."

He also said that he believes DeSantis is "going to be the next candidate" and that he "won't wait his turn" behind Trump.

"He is amassing power," Deutch added.

"When you have basically, right now, a punishment against a corporation because a corporation just spoke their mind about what many people are very, very against in terms of the 'Don't say gay' bill, we're in scary territory, and nobody is using the word 'scary' with this guy DeSantis."

Deutch further said that DeSantis is "scarier" than the former commander-in-chief because he's "smarter."

"[DeSantis] doesn't give the other side the easy out of 'this guy is a whackadoo and this guy is crazy' because he comes across in a much more well-heeled suit. He's a very scary politician."

Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, also known by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, was approved by DeSantis. The bill prohibits discussions in the classroom pertaining to sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

DeSantis later challenged lawmakers in the state to eliminate the unique status that allows the company to operate as an independent government around its theme parks.

Republican lawmakers quickly advancing a pair of bills targeting Disney.

