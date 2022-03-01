The war in Ukraine continues to rage on, resulting in even more devastating death and destruction.

The latest attack from President Vladimir Putin's army included aims at a TV tower and a missile hit the nearby Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial site, which killed at least five people according to Axios.

Devastating videos and images of the strike have since begun to circulate online.

"The Russians targeted the TV tower in Kyiv. The TV is still working. They hit just near the Holocaust Memorial site Babyn Jar where 33,000 Jews were killed in 1941. So much for ‘de-nazification,’" wrote Lindsey Hilsum in a quote tweet that showed the moment of attack.

Hilsum's tweet refers to Putin's earlier claim that he was helping with the "denazification" of Ukraine, even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish.

Putin also called the invasion a "special military operation" and said that Russia did not plan to occupy Ukraine.

"To the world: what is the point of saying 'never again' for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…" Zelensky tweeted of the recent attack.

Zelensky also released a video calling Russia a "terrorist" in response to their war crimes in the siege of Kharkiv.

In a recent tweet, the Ukraine leader shared a message of hope wrote, "Just had a conversation with @POTUS. The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!"

