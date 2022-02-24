Vladimir Putin has declared war on Ukraine.
The Russian leader called the invasion a "special military operation" and said Russia did not plan to occupy Ukraine. He also claimed he was helping with the "denazification" of Ukraine and said his troops were "peacekeeping", though Ukraine's leader described the action as "war".
Putin also cautioned against interference from other countries, warning them “if you do you will face consequences greater than any of you have faced in history”.
The invasion has triggered strong words from western leaders and UK prime minister Boris Johnson has promised tough sanctions on the country to damage its economy. Further measures are expected to be announced in the following days.
But as the situation escalates, what does it look like in Ukraine?
Here are 10 images and videos of the unfolding conflict.
Massive convoy of Russian troops South of Belgorod. #CNN #RussiaUkraineConflict #Russia #Ukrainepic.twitter.com/FJwpq2ihu0— Frederik Pleitgen (@Frederik Pleitgen) 1645715882
BREAKING: Another explosion and rising smoke in Kyiv. @dwnews \n#Ukrainepic.twitter.com/Je5EHy7dXZ— Fanny Facsar (@Fanny Facsar) 1645697035
A Ukrainian woman is injured in the bombing of a residential building in the city of Chuguev, Ukraine.\n\nExplosions have been rocking cities and towns in Ukraine since Thursday morning as Russian troops and tanks moved in. #UkraineRussiapic.twitter.com/bMLUEk5llZ— euronews (@euronews) 1645713570
Hundreds of people, including many women and children are currently taking shelter inside a subway station in Kharkiv, #Ukraine as explosions are heard in the city. @washingtonpostpic.twitter.com/ZddeHqlMvU— Salwan Georges (@Salwan Georges) 1645713017
#Ukraine : small-scale protests have erupted in #Russia .\n\nIn #Yekaterinburg several dozen people chant "no to war"pic.twitter.com/iLct80ToDz— Thomas van Linge (@Thomas van Linge) 1645709220
Watch this. Putin has brought fear to this home. He is destroying lives.pic.twitter.com/840BfnnO1o— Tom Tugendhat (@Tom Tugendhat) 1645716166
A quick walk around my neighborhood in Kyiv and everyone is buying water, dragging suitcases, and checking updates on their phones. \n\nCity is emptying out fast as Russian troops pour into Ukraine. \n\nSound of shelling has stopped, but can hear military jets flying abovepic.twitter.com/8BRqoMyp90— Polina Ivanova (@Polina Ivanova) 1645691767
Air raid sirens as refugee convoy hits traffic on outskirts of Kyiv. This is very, very real now.pic.twitter.com/XzPK7BpCqj— Max Hunder (@Max Hunder) 1645679254
Long lines formed at a bus station in Kyiv after Russian attacks were launched across Ukraine. Residents waited in line for up to an hour to buy fuel. The city\u2019s main airport was bombed and its major roads were jammed with traffic as people fled. https://nyti.ms/3Hffede\u00a0pic.twitter.com/h4VsK1EcWq— The New York Times (@The New York Times) 1645703406
People fleeing Ukraine's capital Kyiv formed long lines of traffic on Thursday, hours after Russian troops invaded the countrypic.twitter.com/kXfwkRy8uH— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Bloomberg Quicktake) 1645696717
If you want to help support people in Ukraine, you can find out how to do so here.
