Vladimir Putin has declared war on Ukraine.

The Russian leader called the invasion a "special military operation" and said Russia did not plan to occupy Ukraine. He also claimed he was helping with the "denazification" of Ukraine and said his troops were "peacekeeping", though Ukraine's leader described the action as "war".

Putin also cautioned against interference from other countries, warning them “if you do you will face consequences greater than any of you have faced in history”.

The invasion has triggered strong words from western leaders and UK prime minister Boris Johnson has promised tough sanctions on the country to damage its economy. Further measures are expected to be announced in the following days.

But as the situation escalates, what does it look like in Ukraine?

Here are 10 images and videos of the unfolding conflict.

If you want to help support people in Ukraine, you can find out how to do so here.

