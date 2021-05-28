Multi-millionaire Sean Hannity advises fans to avoid socialism by getting a second job

Multi-millionaire Sean Hannity had some advice for listeners to his radio show who are struggling to make ends meet: just get a second job.

The Fox News host, whose estimated annual income is about $34 million but who might also be worth an additional hidden $90 million according to the Guardian, told listeners of his daily radio show that a second job was the best way to avoid falling into socialism, which he argues would not be worth the societal care the political structure is built around.

“Socialism will always end this way - with unfulfilled promises, lofty promises. You - you think it's a great thing, ‘I don't have to worry about these things anymore. Ah, thank goodness. Alright, I don't have to worry about getting a college fund for my kids,’” he said on the show on Thursday. “’I don't have to worry about my healthcare. I even have government guaranteed retirement - I'm gonna have - I'm gonna have daycare if I have kids,’ blah, blah, blah.”

“Sounds great,” he continued, before adding, “they'll never pull it off because they can't afford it. Socialism's great until you run out of other people's money.”

The “they” in question is, of course, the government, and “they” might never pull it off, in Hannity’s opinion, in large part because those Americans in Hannity’s bracket don’t actually have to pay their fair share of taxes.

However, the Fox News host claimed on the show that taking government assistance at all was the problem, mostly because his parents worked two jobs.

“Don't rely on the government for anything,” he said on the show. “Rely on yourself. Go out, work hard. Work 2 jobs, like my parents did. Save as much as you can so you can make choices down the road.”

This conviction, which he gave as “unsolicited advice” to “my wonderful radio family,” would go over a bit more soundly if Hannity himself wasn’t taking large amounts of government assistance himself. As a partial owner of a Georgia-based real estate management company, the Fox News host has received over $500,000 in PPP bailout funds in the last year alone.