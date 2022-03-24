The Tories are being made victim to the acerbic tongue of the internet once again, this time because of their graphic design skills - or lack thereof.

The party was roasted after they posted a graphic explaining the 5p cut to fuel duty which Rishi Sunak announced in the spring statement yesterday, alongside other measures to deal with the cost of living crisis which have been widely criticised for not going far enough.

The RAC has warned that due to rising costs of petrol, the 5p cut won't do much to cushion that blow and they also pointed out that it will take a while for customers to notice it at the petrol pumps. Why? Because retailers will have to sell their existing petrol first which they obviously purchased before the cut was enacted.

All this was mentioned in the replies to the tweet of the poster, but aside from that, people thought it was a pretty ameteur in its design:

And it is not the only internet stunt that has been met with groans. Sunak also used the statement as a PR tour and posted not one but two photos of him prepping for the statement then filling up a car with petrol to celebrate how "cheap" it was.

Don't feel sorry for Sunak, but spare a thought for the Tory staffer who sat for hours on Photoshop to cobble the graphic together. We doubt they have a big career in graphic design ahead of them.

